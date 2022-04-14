Costa Living problems

Email

April 9

Dear Editor,

I look forward to buying the Costa Blanca News on a Friday as it gives me the opportunity to catch up with local events. For me though, the real bonus is the double page of puzzles, so I am sure you can understand my disappointment when my husband brought home this week’s edition.

The paper was half the thickness mainly due to the lack of TV guide but also the puzzles were omitted!

However the cost of the edition was still €2.50 for a significantly reduced copy. Surely if you were planning to reduce the content and therefore the production costs, the cost of the paper should have been reduced accordingly?

Considering this week’s copy has several features relating to overcharging of consumers, it seems ironic that you seem to be jumping on the band wagon (to a lesser extent but the message is the same).

All that said, keep up the good work and please don’t leave the puzzles out in future, believe me I’m not the only reader who buys the paper for the puzzles.

Helen Ashman

Dear Helen and other readers,

We received a number of letters this week about the missing Costa Living supplement from last week’s paper.

Much to our frustration and anger, we were informed early last Friday morning by our printers that the press had broken down and they were not able to provide any of the Living supplements for the paper. This has never happened before and I sincerely apologise. We hope it will never happen again.

We were able to make the supplement available via the website and Facebook page but at the same time we are aware that this is no substitute for the paper copy which you should receive with the newspaper.

If all goes to plan, this week you should have the missing copy and this week’s Costa Living with the newspaper you bought today.

We are aware that the Living supplement is a popular section of the paper – and it is an integral part of the Costa Blanca News. The number of letters we received this week and telephone enquiries proved that.

We put a lot of work into it and were deeply disappointed that you were not able to have it with the paper last week.

Once again, I can only apologise and thank you for your continued support for the newspaper.

The Editor