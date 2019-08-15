Ryanair crew to strike in Spain

SPANISH Ryanair crew are poised to go on strike after the company announced their intention of closing three Spanish bases – Las Palmas on Gran Canaria, Tenerife South and Girona in Barcelona, firing all the crew based in them.

This action, scheduled on September 1, 2, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 & 28, is aimed at putting pressure on the company to stop the closures and loss of jobs.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper