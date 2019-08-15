Campaign to end ‘systematic fraud’ in insurance

0
3

THE British and Spanish governments are being urged to take action against an alleged travel insurance scam run by a group of unscrupulous companies.
The Spanish private health alliance ASPE – the Alianza de la Sanidad Privada Española – believes thousands of UK visitors have bought policies that only pay for treatment in the public sector.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.