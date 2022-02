Email

February 14

In the CBN edition February 4-10, 2022, Samantha Kett referred to the examination of 100 banana trees in the Marques de Campo, Denia.

I think that she is referring to the large, shady plane trees that line the road and that require regular pruning.

These trees were planted by the British merchants involved in the raisin trade.

There are no banana trees.

Irene M Hiscock