Email

January 11

Dear Editor,

May we, my friend and I, extend our sincere and most grateful thanks to the three young men who rescued us during the gale on Monday, January 16 at 21.30 approx. in Ave del Port, Calpe.

We were homeward bound, we had been desperately clinging to a metal gate, unable to move against the elements!

We are both in our late 80s and undoubtedly, these gallant young Spanish gentlemen saved us from serious injury (or worse)

J.Grainger.