12 simple guidelines to avoid extra kilos at Christmas

Christmas usually represents a “danger” when it comes to maintaining and taking care of the waistline, since excess food can mean an unwanted increase in our weight.

The answer lies in the infinity of stimuli that surround us during these festive days. More time at home, more gatherings with family and friends, supermarkets and other commercial areas full of temptations.

“We spend more hours in the kitchen and, without going out of our routine, television and other media are filled with advertisements for food and drinks typical of Christmas,” say the specialists of the Obesity Unit of the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

But not everything stops there, because this weight gain can imply more serious consequences for our health, such as diabetes, digestive diseases or the development of hypertension, in the most extreme cases.

The good news, according to the specialist, is that we can plan our nutritional numbers and avoid those extra kilos that always characterise this time of year. For this, this expert in nutrition lists the following guidelines to follow before the celebratory dates:

Sticking exclusively to holidays and special meals is essential. On December 24 and 31, January 1 and 5, two dinners, a lunch and a snack to try the Rioscón de Reyes.

Do not buy sweets and drinks ahead of time.

Opt for small quantity and high-quality products.

Do not sit in front of the table after eating. It is difficult to resist a table with beautiful products on the outside and rich on the inside.

Thus, one of the main mistakes that we usually commit at this time is to get ahead of the celebrations and buy and cook more than we need. “Leave the table when we finish eating. Looking for other activities to do these days can help us not celebrate absolutely everything only by eating and drinking,” warns the specialists.

IS SOMETHING WRONG IF NOT LIKE THE DAY OF CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER?

One of the usual questions that many people ask themselves on the designated days, such as Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, for example, is if on those dates we should not eat or do little if, for example, we know that it is Christmas Eve dinner, where it is easy for us to fill up and even spend eating. To what extent is it good to limit the intake of that day and not eat at noon, or to do it little?

In this regard, this dietitian-nutritionist considers that the ideal and that can help in these cases is to get ahead and design a menu of first course, second course and dessert: “It is very useful not to exceed the quantity. Limiting wine to the main course and toast time also helps. On the table can and should also be water, vegetables and fruits. We can include low-calorie foods in the preparation of Christmas recipes.”

WHAT ABOUT WHIMS

On the other hand, we ask the specialists of Quirónsalud Torrevieja about whether we can grant ourselves this Christmas, and from time to time, a whim, and coinciding with family celebrations, if this will somehow influence those kilos of more endings that we accumulate.

In his opinion, of course we can treat ourselves from time to time because, he maintains, prohibitions rarely work, at the same time that they are difficult to maintain over time. “Health professionals need to promote a healthy relationship with food. Food in addition to nourishing us fulfils other functions. It helps you to relate and feel part of a group. Eating, in addition to a necessity, is a pleasure,” say the specialists.

IT IS POSSIBLE TO KEEP TRIM WITH THESE TIPS

With all this, he affirms that itis possible to maintain the waistline on Christmas days and avoid those 2-3 kilos of more that we usually add at this time with the following tips: