Deep-sea shark discovered off Altea

A 4.61-metre-long female bluntnose sixgill shark (Hexanchus griseus), the largest shark that inhabits the seabed of the Mediterranean, was found dead floating in the sea off Altea.

A team from Valencia university (UV) went to Altea port to take its measurements and samples of its skin, parasites and teeth, to improve knowledge about this deep-sea species.

