Residents in Ciudad Quesada have complained over a fly-tipping site near their homes which has been growing in size in recent months.

The area – which is designated for new homes – lies close the CV-905 dual carriageway, several hundred metres to the north of the Food Co supermarket and to the south of the Lidl store, off Avenida Jerez de la Frontera.

