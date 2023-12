Residents demanding that the water pressure in their homes be increased gathered outside San Miguel de Salinas town hall on Wednesday.

These inhabitants of the remote Ciudad de las Comunicaciones urbanisation were shouting ‘enough promises, solutions now’, the San Miguel Arcángel residents’ association reported.

They called on the local government to intervene in the matter as in some streets there is a chronic problem of lack of pressure.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News