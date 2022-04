Costa Blanca News is very sorry to report that a breakdown at the printing press has meant that the Costa Living supplement has not been included as part of the newspaper which is in the shops today (Friday) – edition number 2496.

We are aiming to publish a copy in next week’s paper, along with the Costa Living supplement pertaining to that edition.

Meanwhile readers can access this week’s supplement via the following link https://www.costa-news.com/wp-content/uploads/Living_CBNews_2496.pdf