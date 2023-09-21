Benissa bypass overhaul gets green light

Extra works on the new Benissa bypass to make it safer and easier to use have been given the go-ahead by the government.

The ministry for transport, mobility and urban agenda (MITMA) will now put the contract out to tender with a budget of €19 million – having already spent double this amount on the much-needed ringroad.

Open since late July last year, the new N-332 diversion links to the AP-7 motorway exit and removes the need to drive through the centre of Benissa.

