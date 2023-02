Alicante’s Santa Bárbara castle will be closed from 14.00 on Sunday until the following Saturday for an international film production, announced city hall.

The musical ‘Road to Bethlehem’, directed by Adam Anders – the producer behind hits like ‘The Prom’ and ‘Glee’ – will start filming at the fortress on Monday but the night before the official meal of the Soles Repsol restaurant awards is being held there.

