Driving licence agreement for Britons sealed

British residents in Spain who have been unable to drive because they failed to exchange their UK licence for a Spanish one following Brexit – or were unable to do so – were told that an agreement had finally been reached this week.

British Ambassador in Spain Hugh Elliot revealed on Tuesday evening that the Spanish government had signed off the deal in a Cabinet meeting that day.

He said it will enable UK licence holders resident in Spain to exchange their licences for a Spanish one without taking a driving test.

A formal exchange of notes between governments was due to take place on Wednesday, he noted, ‘so on Thursday you will be able to drive again in Spain on your UK licence for six months’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News