Lynx at the ready

The first Iberian lynxes from the LynxConnect project are scheduled to be introduced in the first week of March in remote areas around Lorca.

Over the last two weeks the national managers have decided which individuals are most suitable for the Murcia project based on their genetic variability.

The EU LIFE project to reintroduce the Iberian lynx in Murcia, amongst other regions of Spain and Portugal, is being promoted with a short video which can be viewed online.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News