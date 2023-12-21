Fine art fraud found out

Police have seized a batch of 28 fake works of art purporting to be by renowned artists including Picasso, Miró, Lowry, Gaugin and Matisse, amongst others, the regional government announced on Wednesday.

The pictures were being offered for sale online.

Experts who analysed them found that, in order to make the deceit more convincing, they all included the falsified signatures of the original artists and eight were accompanied by certificates of authenticity.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News