Valencia makes a stand to prevent climate breakdown

As the UN warns that the world is failing to meet vital climate change targets to prevent ‘climate disaster’, Valencia president Ximo Puig has said his government will ‘speed up to the maximum’ its programme to transform to renewable energy.

The stark analysis from UN Environment Programme (UNEP) scientists in the ‘Emissions Gap Report 2022’ notes that ‘as growing climate change impacts are experienced across the globe, the message that greenhouse gas emissions must fall is unambiguous’.

Yet their findings on the necessity for ‘rapid transformation of societies’ shows the international community is ‘falling far short of the Paris goals, with no credible pathway to 1.5°C in place’.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, stated: “This report tells us in cold scientific terms what nature has been telling us, all year, through deadly floods, storms and raging fires – we have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases, and stop doing it fast.

“We had our chance to make incremental changes, but that time is over.

“Only a root-and-branch transformation of our economies and societies can save us from accelerating climate disaster.”

