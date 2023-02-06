Natural ‘cathedral’ discovered

When Murcia university (UMU) lecturer Ignacio Martín Lerma managed to squeeze his head inside after months of excavation and shine a torch to see what was behind some rocks inside the Cueva del Arco in Cieza, his team’s suspicions that another cavity lay behind were confirmed.

However, this cave – which they thought would be no larger than about 20 metres – turned out to be hundreds of times larger, extending over 1,500 metres, making it one of the five largest in Murcia region and it still has not all been explored.

It was also a dwelling for ancient bears.

