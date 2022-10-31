Octogenarian dies in tractor tragedy

An 83-year-old farmer was killed when his tractor toppled over in a rural area of the south of Alicante province.

The cause of the accident, which occurred on Saturday in Albatera, is under investigation.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

