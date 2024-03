The first sandbar sharks to be born this year at Valencia’s Oceanographic are two males and a female, each weighing about a kilo and 50-60 centimetres long.

The Oceanographic is celebrating the births as a ‘success for their conservation’, since sandbar sharks are classified as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

