Slight rise in inflation during February

The government has promised to ‘take the necessary measures’ after inflation rose by 6.1% in February.

This was the reaction of agriculture and food minister, Luis Planas after hearing that consumer price index numbers were moving in the wrong direction once again, after the 5.9% rise recorded in January.

Sr Planas said they will ‘study in depth’ the causes for the increase last month, after price rises had begun to be brought under control at the end of 2022.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News