One of the biggest laboratories for producing ecstasy ever found in Spain was raided by National Police in an operation that arrested a dozen people in Altea and Sueca (Valencia).

Officers seized 1,900 litres of MDMA, 1,000 litres of precursors and another 1,000 litres of chemical waste from the makeshift factory hidden in a remote area of Sueca.

