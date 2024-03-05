People power versus solar power

‘Ruining’ the lives of dozens of small farmers and ‘changing the lifestyle, landscape and culture’ of a small town is an ‘unacceptable’ consequence of generating solar power to reduce the cost of producing desalinated water for irrigation, the people of San Miguel de Salinas insisted on Sunday.

A protest against government plans to install a huge solar plant on over 200 hectares of the municipality’s prime farmland, in order to feed the Torrevieja desalination plant, united approximately 3,000 residents of various walks of life, political leanings and nationalities.

