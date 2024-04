In a bombshell letter to the nation, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has cancelled his agenda and said he will spend the weekend deciding if he will remain in his post.

The move comes after a judge opted to open a court investigation into his wife Begoña Gómez, following a complaint presented by ‘pseudo’ trade union Manos Limpias.

Manos Limpias, who are linked to the far-right, have accused Sra Gómez of influence peddling and business malpractice.

