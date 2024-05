Archaeologists from Benitachell’s heritage and archaeology department have restored the oven of the cave of Les Morretes – the first of the four caves on the Ruta de los Acantilados (cliffs route), which served as a refuge for humble fishermen and farmers.

The work – which was carried out by hand – involved cleaning, restoring and consolidating the structure of the oven, which was in a very poor state of repair.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News