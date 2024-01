A 65-year-old man – believed to be of German nationality – has died after a wooden home went up in flames at a campsite in Benidoleig.

The emergency services responded to a call out at 23.55 on Saturday night.

A spokesman for the provincial fire service reported that it had been a ‘serious fire, which devoured the house made of wood’.

They ‘lamented the death of an elderly man’ in the incident.

