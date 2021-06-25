VAT cut to reduce soaring electricity bills

A temporary reform passed by the Cabinet yesterday (Thursday) will cut electricity bills for homes by over 10%, according to treasury minister María Jesús Montoro.

Specifically, the measure will reduce IVA (VAT) on electricity until the end of this year from 21% to 10% for all consumers with up to 10kilowatts (kW) of power contracted, as long as the average wholesale market price is over €45 per megawatt/hour (MWh).

