Travel ‘risk’ to the UK – travellers could be told to self-isolate in the event of close Covid contact

Britons in Spain have highlighted potentially ‘unpleasant’ consequences of travel to the UK due the British government’s policy on Covid-19 vaccines.

The British Embassy confirmed this week that if a person has been vaccinated outside the UK, ‘even if they have received a vaccine that has been approved by the MHRA for use in the UK, they are required to self-isolate if identified as a close contact’.

Current regulations in Britain state that in order to be exempt from self-isolation as a recent close contact of a positive Covid-19 case, ‘an individual would need to be fully vaccinated, with both MHRA-approved vaccines administered in the UK’.

