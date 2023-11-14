Giant ‘cockroach’ roamed in Murcia mountains

The fossilised footprints of a metre-long creature, ‘similar to a cockroach’, have been found in mountains in Murcia.

This new species – now long extinct – has been named Aenigmatipodus Jumillensis by the university team which made the discovery.

The ‘fossil trackway’ was made during the earliest stage of the Messinian Age, around seven million years ago.

University professors from Murcia, Huelva, Madrid and La Rioja, where able to build up a picture of the creature from its peculiar sideways movements.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News