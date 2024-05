An on-the-run British drug smuggler has been arrested in Torre Pacheco in Murcia region.

National Police reported this morning that the man is wanted by the UK authorities for ‘his involvement in drug running, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organisation, for which he received a 15-year jail sentence’.

They said that their investigation has been carried out ‘at an international level with the National Crime Agency (NCA)’.

