A large protest took place in the town of Jaca in Aragón region on Saturday to defend a Pyrenees valley – the Canal Roya – against a ‘barbarous’ plan to link the ski stations of Astún and Formigal via a cable car.

Demonstrators say the infrastructure would ‘destroy’ this virgin glacial valley, while the promoters note that they would be creating hundreds of jobs by establishing the largest skiable area in Spain.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News