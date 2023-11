The exciting new Dalí exhibition at Alicante’s museum of fine art (MUBAG) has been inaugurated by president of Alicante province Toni Pérez.

‘Dalí. Metamorfosis’ contains more than 230 works by the Catalan genius, which are on show until May 5.

Sr Pérez said it was an ‘exceptional selection from the prolific production of one of surrealism’s greatest representatives’.

