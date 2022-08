Suspected burglars, who specialised in marking the doors of potential homes to target with pieces of plastic, have been arrested in Torrevieja, according to the Guardia Civil.

The two men are accused of break-ins in Petrer, Elche, Cartagena and Badajoz, and officers have recovered over 120 pieces of jewellery but have not yet traced all the legitimate owners.

