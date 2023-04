Procedures to declare the Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor a natural park are ‘being finalised’ by the regional department for the ecological transition.

The department led by councillor Isaura Navarro has fast-tracked the administrative procedure, which is now in the preliminary public consultation phase, according to a regional government spokesman.

Their draft environmental plan increases the surface area of protected land, said the spokesman.

