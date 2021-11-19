‘Ping pain’ for vaccinated travellers set to end

The prospect of being ‘pinged’ by the NHS Test and Trace over a close Covid contact and told to self-isolate when visiting the UK is about to end for vaccinated travellers.

The British Embassy in Spain has confirmed that from December 1 ‘anyone who has been fully vaccinated outside the UK with a recognised vaccine will be subject to the same rules as those who are fully vaccinated under the UK vaccination programme’.

