Alicante to host Spain vs Albania world cup qualifier

THE RICO Pérez stadium in Alicante will host the Spain-Albania 2018 World Cup qualifier on October 6.
Two years after the national squads’ last match at the stadium (2-0 friendly against England in November 2015), Spain will return to Alicante.
It will be a vital match for Julen Lopetegui’s squad as it is the penultimate match of the qualifying group schedule.

