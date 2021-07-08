Pensions reform deal sealed

The first agreement for the long overdue reform of the Spanish public pension system has been sealed by the government with the nation’s principal business associations and unions.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that the objective was ‘to guarantee the purchasing power of current pensions and those of the future, and to assure the financial sustainability of the system against the great challenge which the retirement of the baby boom generation will create’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com