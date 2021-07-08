Petty thief caught on camera

A stolen phone led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of a string of petty crimes committed around the Vega Baja area over the past two months.

The victim said they had been in a restaurant in Benijófar when someone took their high-end phone.

The investigation pointed to a man who had fled the scene in a grey people carrier vehicle, which officers discovered had been used by the same person for another theft from a bar in Benejúzar in early May.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com