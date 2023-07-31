New ‘jewel’ of Roman Spain comes to light in Mérida

Excavations at a site in Mérida in Extremadura – close to the Portuguese border – have produced more exceptional discoveries in a city famous for its Roman remains.

A team has been working at the Huerta de Otero since 2019, where a Roman Domus – which is a large villa and centre for business and worship – is being excavated.

They have found a ‘complete mosaic’ which measures some 30 square metres – along with various new rooms and a street which runs parallel to the ancient city wall.

