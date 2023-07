A total of 95 million car journeys are due to take place in Spain over the summer.

According to the national traffic department (DGT), more than half of these road trips will be in August – a total of 49.3 million.

The next extremely busy period they have highlighted is from August 11 to 15, when some holidaymakers will be returning to the cities and others will be leaving to start their summer break.

