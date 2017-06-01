Pop star angers Almería’s fishermen

By Emma Randle

Fishermen in the province are up in arms after Almerían pop star David Bisbal publicly slammed trawler fishing on Spanish television last week.

The singer, who launches his latest album tour, ‘Hijos del Mar’ (‘Sons of the Sea’) with a concert in Almería city’s new stadium, this week said he was “against” trawler fishing as it was “damaging to the ocean bed”.

His criticism of the industry sparked a heated response from fishermen, who accused him of speaking “out of turn” and “with a lack of knowledge”.