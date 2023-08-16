Council cleans up Costa fly-tips

Orihuela town hall has removed what it referred to as ‘historical’ fly-tipping sites from streets in urbanisations all over the municipality’s coast, a sentiment doubtless shared by many residents who have been complaining about them for such a long time.

The councillors for rubbish collection and street cleaning, Rocio Ortuño and the environment, Noelia Grao explained that these rubbish heaps had accumulated principally around the groups of communal waste containers.

