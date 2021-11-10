Fairer tax for property sellers

A revised law for the municipal capital gains tax known as the ‘plusvalía’ – paid when someone sells, is given or inherits a home – was due to come into effect on Wednesday.

President of the national federation of municipalities and provinces (FEMP), Abel Caballero said the changes have created a ‘fairer’ system for citizens.

The previous method of calculating the tax had been ‘deficient’ and led to excessive charges, he said.

