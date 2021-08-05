Record employment figures unveiled

Extraordinary employment figures for July were published on Tuesday by the ministries for work and social security.

The number of people employed and paying social security contributions increased by 91,451 to a total of 19,591,728, the highest in the current historical series – the 25 years since 1996.

