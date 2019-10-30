Visitors dodge beauty spot booking rules

ONE IN six visitors to the Cova Tallada cave in summer failed to book their place and buy a ticket – despite knowing they could be fined, according to its management.

The grotto in the sea at the foot of the Montgó mountain on the Dénia-Jávea border is so popular in summer with kayakers, snorkellers and swimmers that the regional government has had to set a daily limit of 482 visitors, given that it is based in the Cabo de San Antonio marine reserve and huge crowds put the endangered aquatic fauna at risk.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper