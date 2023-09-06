Suspected cat killer arrested by the Guardia Civil

A suspect has been arrested for breaking into an animal sanctuary and killing cats in the Marina Alta area.

An unnamed animal charity had made an official complaint to the Guardia Civil on July 26 after a cat had been stolen and another slain on their premises.

A Guardia Civil spokesman stated: “Responding to the seriousness of the situation, and in order to identify and locate the perpetrator, the PAPRONA nature protection force in El Verger launched an investigation.”

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News