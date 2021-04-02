Appeal from UK police

Surrey Police have asked for help in finding Edmund Rose from Headley in the UK, who they believe could have travelled to Spain.

Edmund, aged 32 was last seen on Thursday, March 25.

He is described as vulnerable and his family are growing extremely concerned for his welfare, noted a force spokesperson.

“Edmund recently failed to return from France and it’s believed that he is in Málaga, Spain,” she added.

He is described as being a medium build, having light brown hair, with blue eyes.

“We believe that Edmund drove to Spain in a distinctive Black Ford Ranger (reg plate LE19 AFN) with ‘Harvey Landscapes’ written on the back,” noted the spokesperson.

“We are appealing for the public’s help by sharing this appeal and contacting us with any further information.

“If you can help, please get in touch with us straightaway quoting reference PR/ 45210031680 through 101 or the Live Chat at www.surrey.police.uk

If he is with you or you believe his life is at immediate risk call the emergency services, added the spokesperson.