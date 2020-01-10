Scrapped tolls will save millions

THE AP-7 motorway between Alicante and Tarragona went toll-free at midnight on New Year’s Eve after 48 years operating as a pay-to-use highway.

Scrapping the tolls will save residents of Elche alone around €10 million per year, according to mayor Carlos González.

He said it was a historic achievement after decades of campaigning to end what was ‘a charge for all Valencia region residents, especially those in the south, and a severe limitation to the integration of the area’.

