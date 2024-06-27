The final edition of the Costa Blanca News

It is with sadness and regret that the staff have to announce that this Friday’s paper will be the last edition of the Costa Blanca News.

After 53 years serving the local community, the paper is closing down

This means that current members of staff will be out of work, although the newspaper title has been put up for sale and offers are being considered by the owner.

We, the staff, would like to thank readers and contributors profusely for your support over the years and to apologise for not being able to carry on producing your weekly newspaper.

All the best, good luck and perhaps ‘hasta la vista’