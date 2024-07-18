Night music on Elche beaches

The music on the beaches cycle of concerts returns to Elche from July 19-August 31.

A total of 12 concerts will take place on the beaches of Arenales del Sol, El Altet and La Marina.

Councillor for culture, Irene Ruiz called on people to enjoy ‘summer nights that will be filled with magic on our beaches’.

Specifically, the performances take place at Avenida San Bartolomé de Tirajana in Arenales del Sol, Plaza Mayor in El Altet and, with the exception of the Habaneras festival which is at Torre del Pinet, Plaza de la Antina in La Marina.

All concerts start at 22.00, except the Habaneras festival which commences at 20.00.

Admission to all performances is free.

Arenales del Sol

July 20: Coral Ilicitana

July 27: Camelot Cover Band

August 18: Beach Brothers

August 23: Mr Hyde Duo

El Altet

July 19: Crossroads Blues Quartet

July 26: Klau Gandía and The Band

August 24: Mamboúla JGB

August 31: Rubber Duck

La Marina

July 20: Beach Brothers

August 3: Camelot Cover Band

August 16: The Jumpers Trio

August 30: Second Habaneras festival