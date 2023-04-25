Erectile dysfunction: symptoms, causes and treatment



The specialists of the Urology Unit at Quirónsalud Torrevieja answer the most frequently asked questions about erectile dysfunction.

What is erectile dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve and maintain an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse.

However, if erectile dysfunction in men is a recurring problem, it can cause stress, affect self-confidence and contribute to relationship problems.

If you are worried about erectile dysfunction, put yourself in the hands of specialists to help you treat it. Quirónsalud has a team of urologists specialised in this type of pathology.

Symptoms of erectile dysfunction

Among the symptoms that patients usually present, we can mention:

– Problems getting an erection.

– Problems maintaining an erection.

– Decreased sexual desire.

When should you see a specialist?

If you have the following symptoms and they are recurrent, see your doctor:

– You are concerned about your erections or have other sexual problems, such as ejaculatory dysfunction, premature or delayed ejaculation.

– You have diabetes, heart disease, or another known medical condition that may be associated with erectile dysfunction.

– You have other symptoms in addition to erectile dysfunction.

What causes erectile dysfunction

Male sexual arousal is a complex process involving the brain, hormones, emotions, nerves, muscles and blood vessels. Erectile dysfunction can be the result of a problem with any of these. Similarly, stress and mental health concerns can cause erectile dysfunction or make it worse.

Sometimes erectile dysfunction is due to a combination of physical and psychological issues. For example, a minor physical illness that slows down your sexual response can make you anxious about maintaining an erection. This anxiety can cause or worsen erectile dysfunction.

How is erectile dysfunction diagnosed?

Once the patient has presented with the symptoms mentioned above, a series of specific questionnaires are carried out to try to detect it. In addition, a physical examination and a series of analyses are carried out to determine the male’s hormonal status and possible imbalances in liver, kidney or pancreatic function.

How is erectile dysfunction treated?

Treatment should be oriented according to the patient’s expectations and wishes.

Depending on the results of the tests and once the cause of the erectile dysfunction in the male has been found, in some cases, treatment with a psychologist specialised in sexology is used.

Oral administration of a tablet containing sildenafil, vardenafil or tadalafil is sometimes effective. When seually stimulated, these drugs work by increasing blood flow to the penis.

There are some treatments, which use drugs that the patient injects into the penile shaft himself. They have some side effects that should be avoided with a good training of the patient.

If you want to know more about erectile dysfunction or if you have some of the symptoms mentioned above on a recurring basis, we recommend that you consult a urology specialist at Quirónsalud Torrevieja.